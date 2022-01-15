Stina Diamond to release new single “Tested and Tried” on January 23

A Germany-based Ghanaian gospel musician, Stina Diamond is set to release a second single track titled “Tested and Tried” on January 23, 2022.

The launch will be done virtually – via zoom and live on Facebook handle “Stina Diamonds Ministries”

The song features MOG music, a Ghanaian gospel artiste.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Kumasi, on the set to release the track, Diamond said she believed and trusted God that the song would make a great impact in the lives of many people.

She hoped everybody would find comfort whenever they heard the song being played, expressing optimism that the track would push the gospel music industry further worldwide.

“The inspiration of this song dawned on me when I was hit with the challenges of life which were too much for me to bear.

Being at my wits end, I felt tested, however, I committed it to the Lord in prayer and within a short while, God turned my mourning into dancing”, Diamond told the GNA.

Stina Diamond, known in real life as Augustina Takyiwaa Nyarko started her music career at a tender age with stunning performances at both school and church.

According to her, she took so much inspiration from Cece Winas and Tasha Cobbs, who are both international gospel musicians.

She has to her credits two singles, “Mighty God” and “I Believe”, all released in September 2019.

Diamond urged the public to expect more from her, adding that she was working very hard towards the release of other songs, and an annual “Stina Diamonds Experience Concert”.