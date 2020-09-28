The Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly (STMA) in collaboration with the Zoomlion Ghana Limited (ZGL), a waste management expert has disinfected the Takoradi Market Circle as part of activities to improve upon sanitation in the Metropolis.

The exercise, which began at 6:30 am and ended at 10:00 am, covered all lorry stations, Taxi stations, public toilets in the Takoradi Sub-Metro as well as the inner and outer perimeter of the Market Circle.

The exercise, the third to be organised since the outbreak of the COVID-19, saw the market and its environs sprayed with a chlorine solution.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency during the exercise, Mr Abdul-Karim Hudu, Metro Environmental Health Officer deemed the exercise as successful and a step in the right direction in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

Madam Leticia Massang, Takoradi Metro Manager of Zoomlion Ghana Limited expressed the hope that the disinfection exercise would achieve its target of helping to boost the fight against the COVID-19 if not eliminate it.

She said the exercise, covered the entire Sekondi, Takoradi markets, and its environs.

“The exercise has generally been good because the chemicals we use are WHO approved and very potent in fighting the COVID-19. However, some of the public toilets were not sprayed but would be done between Monday and Tuesday”, she stated.

Madam Massang said the company has decided to undertake the spraying exercise every quarter as its contribution to the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.