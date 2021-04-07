The Sekondi Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly(STMA) on Wednesday educated the Ngyeresia Community, a fishing community, on the need to end open defecation, improve on environmental sanitation to promote healthy living.

The Assembly is hoping that by the exercise, there would be a zero-tolerance for open defecation in and around the beaches.

Mr Abdul Mumin Issah, the Metropolitan Chief Executive at the launching of the public education and behavioural change education board at Ngyeresia said the situation was causing a whole lot of health problems to the community and its surroundings.

“We need to do more and it’s important for us to be responsible and curb this menace”, he added.

Meanwhile, the assembly through its award of 125, 000 pounds sanitation award funds had provided more than 200 home-based places of convenience for the community.

The billboard has the inscription “stop the open defecation & save lives.”

