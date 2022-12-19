STMA deliberate on management of cultural Heritage

The Sekondi Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly (STMA) and its partners have organised a workshop on the management of cultural Heritage as part of the implementation of the European Union (EU) funded Twin Cities in sustainable Partnership project.

The purpose of the workshop gave an opportunity to the visiting delegation from Palermo Municipality in Italy and other partners in the Project to be exposed to knowledge on cultural, artistic, social, and economic issues.

The Twin-cities in sustainable partnership project is a three-year project being implemented in the cities of Sekondi-Takoradi and Palermo in Italy funded by the European Union, to enhance multi-level urban governance in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan area, oriented towards a green, inclusive, and culturally sensitive integrated urban development.

Mr Abdul-Mumin Issah, the Sekondi Takoradi Metropolitan Chief Executive said the activities to be implemented under the culturally sensitive and inclusive urban strategies would be valuable contributions to promote the kind of relations established.

The cultural aspect of the project, the MCE stated would give some attention and market events such as masquerades carnival in Takoradi, Yesu Asor in Sekondi, Kundum celebration and other festivals in the Metropolis.

Madam Daniella Prinzivalli, the Programme Manager from Palermo Municipality said culture had broad significance that brought people together for unity of purpose and to advance a common goal.

She cited strategic plan and investment in building a museum in Palermo.

Mr Mr Henry Yeleduor the Western Regional Director of Ghana Tourism Authority said tourism was a service adding, “we carry only experience away when we visit tourists’ sites.”

He said Sekondi-Takoradi would work hand in hand with Palermo Municipality to learn their policies to enhance the Cultural Sites in Metropolis.

Mr Kwesi Essel-Blankson, Western Regional Director of Museum and Monument Board prayed that the partnership with Palermo Municipality would enhance festivals, films, photography, videos, and other activities in the Metropolis.

He said his outfit would collaborate with other stakeholders to ensure good sanitary conditions, keep the city clean, and attract more tourists and investors.

He suggested that designs, paintings, and architecture should be considered in building a better Cultural attraction in the city.