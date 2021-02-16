The Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly(STMA) has distributed hand sanitisers, packs of reusable nose masks and school uniforms to some selected schools and markets within the Metropolis.

The selected schools and markets include Mpinstin AME Basic School, Nkroful STMA Basic School, Mampong MA Basic, Old hospital and Chief Ibrahim Islamic Schools, Kojokrom market, Takoradi and Sekondi markets.

The Metropolitan Chief Executive, Mr Abdul Mumin Issah, who handed over the items on behalf of President Akufo-Addo, said the surge in COVID-19 cases had necessitated the donation to the schools and markets to stop the spread of the virus.

He said the government provided the STMA with 76,000 nose masks and 36,000 hand sanitisers to be distributed to schools and markets in the Metropolis to minimize the spread of the virus.

Mr Issah said 65 basic schools had so far received PPE in the Metropolis, and that the exercise was a nationwide activity with all District Assemblies distributing PPE and school uniforms to schools and markets.

Addressing the students, Mr Issah enlightened them on the severity of the virus and urged them to frequently wash their hands under running water with soap, sanitize their hands regularly and always endeavour to wash their uniforms.

He said the uniforms were for pupils in K.G, Primary and JHS and mentioned that the distribution of the school uniforms was to enable the students to change their uniforms on daily basis.

He urged the students to abide by the COVID-19 safety protocols.

The head teachers of the beneficiary schools thanked the government for the intervention, stressing that it would help stem the spread of the virus.

They, however, appealed to the MCE to provide more desks to enable them to effectively implement social and physical distancing at the schools.

At the Kojokrom, Takoradi and Sekondi markets, the market queens on behalf of the markets, received five boxes each of disposable nose masks and 2,000 pieces each of reusable nose masks.

Mr Issah cautioned the market women to wear the nose masks properly and to constantly wash their hands.

The MCE encouraged them to give nose masks to customers who did not have nose masks when shopping from them.

The Kojokrom Market Queen Nana Ekua Praba thanked the government and the Assembly for the support.