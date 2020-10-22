The Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly fails to meet its Revenue mobilization target for the first-half of 2020.

The Assembly mobilized more than GHC5.3 million as of June 2020 as against a target of GHC9.9 million cedis.

Mr Abdul Munin Issah, the Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE), who made this known at the first ordinary meeting of the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly, attributed the shortfall to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said was working to improve revenue mobilization and tasked the Assembly Members to educate the people in their electoral areas on the need to pay taxes.

Mr Issah said the Assembly received an amount of GHC633,507.70 for the fourth quarter of 2019 and that GHC483,358.58 was received for the First Quarter of 2020 as its share of the District Assembly Common Fund.

The MCE pointed out that due to the COVID -19 pandemic, the Assembly did not record the expected success in the implementation of projects and programmes in its annual action plan.

Touching on education, he said there was the need to strategize and direct the Assembly’s efforts at ensuring that education was given the needed support.

He said 25,335 students were currently enrolled on the free SHS programme and that 5,045 candidates were presented for the 2020 Basic Education Certificate Examination.

On Health, the MCE urged the people to continue to observe the safety protocols to prevent the recurrence of new infections.

The MCE announced that an amount of 1.7 million cedis was received for the grading of untarred roads, desilting of drains, pot-holes patching and resealing, line marking, replacement of guard-rails and metal grating.

He said procurement processes were completed and work was ongoing.

On Agriculture, Mr Issah indicated that 6,022 farmers benefitted from the supply of farm inputs under the planting for food and jobs programme and that the Metropolitan Department of Agriculture was on standby to offer the required technical support and assistance to farmers.

He said this year alone 10,000 coconut seeds were procured to be distributed to farmers under the Planting for Export and Rural Development (PERD).

Touching on the redevelopment of the Takoradi market circle, he said work was proceeding steadily and the traders would soon be relocated for work to begin.