Staff of the Works Department at the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly (STMA) ,have inspected the temporal site which has been allotted to contain traders at the Takoradi Market Circle to pave way for the commencement of the redevelopment of the Market.

The staff led by the Metro Works Engineer, Mr William Tei Kpoti together with staff of the Contracta Construction Company in charge of the Takoradi Market Circle Redevelopment Project toured the entire facility to ascertain the progress of work.

Briefing Journalists about the progress of work at the site, Mr Kpoti hinted that work was about 80 percent complete and expected to be fully completed by the end of November 2020.

He explained that the project, which started on September 15 was expected to be completed by October 15 this year, but due to some challenges, work was delayed thereby going beyond the expected time.

The Metro Works Engineer therefore gave the assurance that work would be completed at the stipulated time to enable the contractor for the redevelopment project to begin work on the project.

Mr Kpoti added that the traders would be allocated to their respective shops in the next two weeks, while others would follow in like manner till all the traders were relocated to the new site.

Giving the scope of work at the site, he mentioned the land size of the site as six acres to accommodate 1,500 traders adding that an additional five acres would made bringing it 11 acres to accommodate more than 2000 traders.

Mr Kpoti said the temporal market would comprise of all kinds of traders at the Market Circle and would be filled with stone chipping while canopies would be provided for traders within the inner perimeters.

He assured the traders of an improved and efficient security system such as street lighting, security personnel presence and mounted gates at vantage entries into the temporal market.

The Metro Works Engineer further explained that facilities like the Police Station and the Adu Mante Health Post would also be relocated to the new place, while the Fire Service would be located near the site to enable them have access to a fire hydrant.

The GNA observed that work was progressing steadily with several workers on site with all the various sub-contractors like carpenters, masons, among others at post putting wooden structures on the buildings to make it a one-storey structure.