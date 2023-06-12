STMA plants 11,000 seedlings to mark green Ghana day

The Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan assembly (STMA) in collaboration with some corporate institutions in the Metropolis have planted a total of 11,000 tree seedlings to mark this year’s green Ghana initiative instituted by the government.

The tree seedlings planted include, coconut, Vietchia palm, Hibiscus, Acalypha, Ixora, Guava, crotons, milletia and Cordia Sebestina

The Mayor of STMA, Mr Abdul-Mumin Issah, who planted the first tree seedling to commerce the exercise, said the assembly was supplied with 1,000 tree seedlings from the Forestry Commission with the remaining 10,000 from the twin-cities sustainable partnership projects.

He said they were distributed to individuals, farm owners, schools, churches and corporate organizations and stressed that monitoring strategies would be put in place to ensure the survival rate of the plants.

Mr Issah urged beneficiaries not to just plant the trees but nurture them to maturity to ensure the intended purpose of the project was achieved.

For her part, Madam Patricia Sarbah, Headmistress of Ketan Catholic school and a beneficiary of the tree planting exercise, commended the assembly for the initiative and promised to take care of the plants, which she noted would help beautify the school surroundings.

The government in 2021 initiated the Green Ghana projects as part of its aggressive afforestation and reforestation programme to retore the degraded landscape.

This year the Government intends to plant 10 million tree seedlings across the country to restore degraded forests and to contribute to the global efforts to fight climate change.