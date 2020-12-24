Mr John Buckman, the Presiding Member of the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis, has entreated members to unite and mobilise their communities for development.

He entreated them not to work in isolation but bring all on board, especially those with the requisite expertise and potentials, to build a resilient and independent society.

Mr Buckman said this during the Second Ordinary Meeting of the First Session of the Eighth Assembly in Sekondi.

He said the focus of members should be to increase the Assembly’s revenue mobilisation, adding that: “2021 is going to be an operation pay your levies”.

Mr Abdul Mumin-Issah, the Metropolitan Chief Executive, expressed gratitude for the cooperation by stakeholders in facilitating the implementation of the Assembly’s Agenda.

“I also want to use the opportunity to commend the people of Sekondi-Takoradi on their conduct towards the election…,” he said.

Though COVID-19 affected all facets of the Assembly’s operations, it was able to record 6,4242,532,39 as against the estimated Internally Generated Fund (IGF) target of GH9,958,868.94 as of October 2020, he said.

The Assembly, Mr Mumin-Issah said, was developing more effective ways of mobilising revenue to meet the increasing demands for services in the Metropolis.

“Without strong and consistent inflows, it would be impossible to embark on any meaningful development agenda to achieve our desired aspirations as a Metropolis…,” Mr Mumin-Issah said.

“We are maintaining sound and credible database with support from the German International Cooperation (GIZ) to widen the revenue base.”

There are a number of projects currently being implemented by the Assembly, including the construction of an open shed with workers sitting area at Sofokrom and Kojokrom Market, construction of two-unit classroom block with office, dining and kitchen at Kojokrom amd Ntaamakrom.

Mr Mumin-Issah encouraged all to forge ahead together in unity of purpose towards the accelerated development of the Metropolis.

“We need to be proactive, show high level of commitment to achieve anything we set out to do…And it is my hope that members will passionately and actively participate in deliberations to advance the course of the development of the Metropolis.”