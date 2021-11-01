STMA strengthen security ahead of the yuletide

The Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly (STMA), in collaboration with the Ghana Police Service, has intensified patrols within the twin-city to curb defiant and nefarious activities.

The twin-city leadership was also taking steps to demolish structures that were targets and hideouts for such unscrupulous people among society.

Mr Issah Abdul-Mumnin, the Metropolitan Chief Executive, announced this during the second ordinary meeting of the second session of the eighth assembly at Sekondi in the Western Region.

He said security personnel from the Police High Command had remained vigilant and were dealing with the myriad of cases at hand.

“Let me use this opportunity to commend the security services for ensuring the safety of residents in the Metropolis… management will continue to support the security agencies to discharge their duties efficiently and effectively.

On Revenue, the Assembly realised GHC22,609,509.17, representing 71.91 per cent as of September from a projected 31,439,826.14 cedis for 2021.

The assembly, the MCE noted was considering some procurement of facilities such as the construction of staff accommodation for nurses at the school for the deaf, teachers accommodation, mechanised borehole, school furniture, and pick-up vehicle, to among others, make life and living meaningful to the pupils.

Meanwhile, the market redevelopment project was progressing with about 16 per cent completion.

The Assembly was also helping to fix the many deplorable roads and the major construction works on the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange.

Some desilting works have also been completed. The Assembly, in connection with the hydrological Services Department, dredged some major drains in the Metropolis.

On education, he said a total of 70,000 have been spent on mock examinations to prepare candidates for the upcoming BECE.

He said the Assembly would embark on massive clean up exercises to tidy up the city for the yuletide.

The MCE was worried that people continued to defy nature and built on waterways, road reservations and cut down on hills to change topography for settlement and slums.

“The spatial planning committee, which I supervise, would work earnestly to ensure compliance with building regulations to ensure sanity in the Metropolis.”