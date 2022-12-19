STMA supports 20 PWDs

The Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly (STMA) has disbursed the three percent of the District Assembly’s Common Fund (DACF) to 20 Physically Challenged Persons in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis.

Seven of the beneficiaries made up of the blind, deaf and albinos, received five Ice Chess and two industrial sewing machines worth GHc28,400 with the remaining 13 receiving cash worth GHc28,400 to cover education, medicals and Mobile money business set up.

Making the presentation at a short ceremony at Sekondi, Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) at the STMA, Mr Abdul Mumin on behalf of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo, said the government continued to cater for the welfare of the physically Challenged to play their roles in national development.

He implored them to use the money and items received to improve their businesses.

In an interview with the Metro Head at the Department of Social Welfare and Community Development, Madam Constance Baiden told the Ghana News Agency that the over 700 physically Challenged persons in the Metropolis, continued to enjoy the three percent share from the District Assembly’s Common Fund.

She said 20 Physically Challenged Persons benefitted from the fund in May this year.

Madam Baiden said as and when the fund was released to the Assembly, they write through to the Social Welfare on how the Assembly should disburse the fund.

Chairman of the Sekondi-Takoradi branch of the Ghana Federation for the Disabled, Mr. Richard Asare told the GNA that the Federation was happy with the disbursement of their three percent share from the common fund.

He said elsewhere they found it difficult to get their share of the common fund, but the STMA had been transparent in disbursing the fund.

Mr Asare said the fund was alleviating their economic plight and appealed to beneficiaries to put it into gainful ventures.