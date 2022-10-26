STN Conference to deliberate on solutions for managing businesses

Stanford Seed Transformation Network Ghana is set to host the fifth edition of its annual flagship Business and Leadership Conference dubbed, “The Stanford Seed Network Business Conference” on Tuesday, November 01.

The conference would bring together high-level Executives, Board of Directors, seasoned business experts, thought leaders, and entrepreneurs from across Africa and the world to hold discussions on building resilient businesses.

A statement issued in Accra by the organisers said this year’s conference on the theme: “Growth opportunities within the crisis”, would explore ways of growing businesses within a crisis.

It said they would discuss how to leverage opportunities in the current economic climate to transform and grow businesses.

The statement said renowned and experienced business leaders such as Dr Adu Sarkodie, Group Chairman, CDH Group; Dr Alhassan Andani, a Former CEO of Stanbic Bank; Kofi Owusu-Nhyira, Director-Nsano Limited; Nana Ama Botchway, Founder and Managing Partner; N. Dowuona & Company and Mr David Ofosu-Dorte, Executive Chairman of AB & David Law.

These leaders would share their experiences on how they have managed crises to grow their businesses over the years.

Mrs Linda Yaa Ampah, President of the Network expressed enthusiasm about the conference and that it would help participants turn their businesses into successful ventures with a fresh and positive narrative.

“I am confident that through the conference, participants will gain new perspectives, and practical strategies to transform businesses,” she said.

“The theme of the conference is very important, as it will help facilitate the sharing of knowledge, information, experience, and skills among business leaders to leverage opportunities available in the global economic crisis to grow Ghanaian businesses,” she added.

The conference would offer leaders of small and medium-sized businesses the opportunity to network and engage in practical sessions with significant ‘take-home’ value for their business.

It is opened to all the Network members, the public especially entrepreneurs, business leaders and experts, government officials and policymakers, academia, media, and the entire business community.