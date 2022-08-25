Stoneboy joins ASHMA to enforce Operation Clean Your Frontage

Mr Livingstone Etse Satakla, known in the showbiz fraternity as Stoneboy, on Thursday collaborated with the Ashaiman Municipal Assembly (ASHMA) to undertake a massive cleanup to reinforce the Operation Clean your Frontage campaign in the Greater Accra Region.

The cleanup exercise also formed part of activities of the forthcoming annual Ashaiman to the world musical concert by the Ghanaian dancehall king Stoneboy.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency in Ashaiman, Mr. Satakla mentioned that it was the duty of every citizen to pay critical attention to sanitation issues.

He noted that proper sanitation practices would ensure healthy lifestyles among the residents, adding that residents should not wait until they were told to clean their immediate surroundings.

Stoneboy, who is also the Sanitation Ambassador of the Ashaiman Municipality, advised the residents, especially the youth, to help make Ashaiman a better place for all.

Mr. Albert Boakye Okyere, the Ashaiman Municipal Chief Executive, stated that the Municipal Assembly would not relent in prosecuting individuals, who disregard sanitation by-laws.

Mr Okyere hinted that the majority of the residents in Ashaiman have complied with the directives of Operation Clean Your Frontage with a call on the Municipal Environmental Health department to assist the residents as far as proper sanitation practices were concerned.

The Municipal Chief Executive reiterated that Operation Clean your Frontage campaign had come to stay, and residents must embrace it across the municipality.