Stonebwoy adds his voice to Galamsey activities with “Greedy Men”

“Many men shall die because of the greed of another”, these are some very powerful words from Stonebwoy in his latest song titled “Greedy Men”.

Stonebwoy steps forward to speak against illegal mining activities in Ghana which has for decades resulted in various environmental, human, socio-economic declines and deterioration, amongst others. Spilling his emotions into the song, Stonebwoy begs for termination of this illegal mining activity locally known as “Galamsey”. The song was produced by Rocksteady Music.

Known for being a voice of the ghetto youths and a vocal egalitarian on social issues of concern. His previous songs like “Run Go”, “Black People”, just to name a few, have highlighted his revolutionary voice along same concerns.

A report done on galamsey by Arnaud Liege says, “nationally galamsey represents huge sums in lost revenue and exports. In 2016, the Ghanaian government lost an estimated $2.3 billion in fiscal revenues through illegal mining. In comparison, the country’s top three major foreign companies collectively produce more than a third of Ghana’s gold production and contribute to above 50% of government revenues. Gold royalties alone paid to the government reached $207 million in 2019 from $42 million in 2007, led by the performance of key players in the past decade such as Kinross or the Galiano-Gold Fields joint venture.

Given its scale both in terms of output and labour force – with more than three million people living off illegal mining – formalising galamsey practices would represent a critical fiscal boost for the country, even more so now that revenue generation is low on account of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Stonebwoy is a Ghanaian Reggae/Dancehall and Afrobeats Crooner who rose to international prominence in 2015 after winning BET’s “Best African Act – International”, among other enviable laurels like “Artiste Of The Year” (Vodafone Ghana Music Awards – 2015), IRAWMA, and a tall list of Awards, Nominations and recognitions such as the Grammys Recording Academy. He has played major concerts across Africa, Europe and USA.

(Source: Elorm Beenie)