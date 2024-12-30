Stonebwoy Announces a Unified Future with Samini in 2025

Dancehall artiste Stonebwoy has expressed optimism about the future of his relationship with fellow musician Samini, declaring that in 2025, all past challenges between them will work for their collective good.

Reflecting on their past struggles, Stonebwoy acknowledged the strain these challenges had put on their bond but is now focused on moving forward together.

Stonebwoy emphasized that any rift that once existed between him and Samini has been resolved, and the two are set to collaborate as a family. “Everything that has worked against my big brother, legend, superstar, and us is going to work for the betterment of us in 2025,” he said, referring to Samini as a deeper figure in his life than just a musical peer. “For me as a son and a little brother, Samini has never been just musical; it’s been family.”

He went on to say that despite the obstacles they have faced, they have grown stronger and are now focused on their shared future. “There have been a lot of ups and downs, but we can keep going forward,” Stonebwoy said, urging their fans and the public to remain supportive and constructive in their views of their partnership.

Stonebwoy also drew attention to the unity between their fanbases, High-Grade Family and Bhim Nation, describing them as one family with an unshakable bond. “So go and tell the world that the rude boys are back,” he announced during a joint performance with Samini at the TV3 All White Party.

Stonebwoy’s statement signals a renewed chapter in their relationship, one where both artistes are poised to build on their legacy as influential figures in the Ghanaian music industry. Fans can now look forward to seeing them join forces in 2025, bringing their combined energy to new heights.