Stonebwoy Announces UK, Europe & USA Tour Dates

Stonebwoy has announced more concerts in support of his upcoming fifth studio album, due in stores in March 2023.

The tour dates are set for March, April, and May 2023 across North America, Europe, and the UK. The twelve-date spring tour will take the multi-award-winning Ghana-based reggae, dancehall, and afrobeats artist through much of Europe, including major cities such as Bern, Hamburg, Cologne, Berlin, Nijmegen, Amsterdam, and Groningen, with additional dates to be announced soon.

The “Therapy” singer previously announced a two-date US tour that will include stops in New York City and Ohio as well as three concert appearances in London, Birmingham, and Manchester. On the road, he will be promoting his yet-to-be-released body of work. In addition, he will also be performing songs from his catalog, including 2020’s “Anloga Junction” album, as well as colossal hits released since he first gained global recognition. See full tour routes below;

Stonebwoy 2023 Tour, USA

March 03 – New York

March 04 – Ohio

Stonebwoy 2023 Tour, Europe

April 09 – Bern

April 14 – Hamburg

April 15 – Cologne

April 16 – Berlin

April 22 – Nijmegen

April 23 – Amsterdam

April 24 – Groningen

Stonebwoy 2023 Tour, UK

May 12 – London

May 13 – Birmingham

May 14 – Manchester

Secure tickets here: https://bio.to/Stonebwoy

Stonebwoy kicked off the new year with the release of a new single, “More Of You,” produced by GRAMMY-nominated American/Jamaican producer Supa Dups, which is the third single since his historic global signing with Universal Music Group (UMG). Listen to “More of You” here: https://stonebwoy.lnk.to/MoreOfYou

After the success of his debut single “Therapy” and follow-up, “Gidigba,” Stonebwoy has been relentlessly touring the globe, headlining festivals, and selling out stadiums while working with established international producers. He recently became the first Ghanaian artist to hit 100 million streams on the Audiomack platform. Continuously trailblazing through the world of popular music, the award-winning artist is no stranger to success, and his new work continues to amass millions of streams.