Stonebwoy Attributes TGMA Win to MC Portfolio’s Support and Guidance

Ghanaian music icon Stonebwoy recently claimed the coveted title of Artist of the Year at the TGMA, and in a revealing interview on TV3, he attributed much of his success to the invaluable support and guidance of MC Portfolio. Stonebwoy expressed deep appreciation for MC Portfolio’s unwavering encouragement and insightful advice, emphasizing the pivotal role he played in his journey to the top.

During the interview, Stonebwoy took a moment to acknowledge MC Portfolio’s impact on his career, stating, “I won the Artist of the Year because everything MC Portfolio said was the truth. The world needs to know the truth.” This heartfelt declaration not only highlighted the profound influence MC Portfolio has had on Stonebwoy’s career but also shed light on the often-overlooked contributions of those behind the scenes in the music industry.

MC Portfolio, a renowned event host in Ghana, boasts an impressive portfolio of over 1500 events and has earned a reputation for excellence in his field. His ability to engage audiences with his charismatic presence and quick wit has made him a favorite among event organizers and attendees alike.

One of MC Portfolio’s most significant contributions to the industry has been his role in redefining the perception of the MC. Traditionally seen as a background figure, MC Portfolio has elevated the art of event hosting, making it a more prominent and respected profession. His partnership with Stonebwoy serves as a testament to the power of collaboration and mentorship in the entertainment industry.

Stonebwoy’s acknowledgment of MC Portfolio’s influence is not only a personal accolade but also a call to the industry to recognize and celebrate the contributions of behind-the-scenes professionals. As Stonebwoy continues to rise in his career, his partnership with MC Portfolio serves as a reminder of the importance of mentorship, support, and authenticity in achieving success in the entertainment industry.