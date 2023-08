Stonebwoy, Black Sherif and More Nominated For 2023 Africa Event Awards

The highly anticipated nominees for the 2023 Africa Event Awards were officially revealed last Friday at CFAO Ghana, marking a significant moment for the event industry across the continent.

This prestigious awards ceremony recognizes outstanding achievements and contributions within the event planning and management sector, celebrating the creativity, innovation, and dedication of individuals and teams.

After a rigorous selection process, the panel of industry experts across and board have shortlisted nominees in various categories that encompass the diverse spectrum of events, from corporate gatherings and cultural festivals to social galas and sporting extravaganzas. The nominees reflect the exceptional efforts put forth by event professionals to create memorable and impactful experiences.

“We are thrilled to announce the nominees for the 2023 Africa Event Awards,” said Kelvin Kenneth, CEO of Africa Event Awards.

“This year’s selection showcases the remarkable talent and hard work of event planners, coordinators, and organizers from across the continent. Despite the challenges faced by the industry, their dedication to excellence shines through.”

The nominees encompass a wide range of event types, sizes, and objectives, highlighting the versatility of the event planning field and its importance in creating connections, fostering cultural exchange, and driving economic growth.

The awards ceremony is scheduled to take place on 22nd September 2023 at the South Africa High Commissioner’s Residence, where the winners in each category will be unveiled. The event promises to be a gathering of industry leaders, creatives, and influencers who have played pivotal roles in shaping the event landscape of Africa.

For further information and updates about the 2023 Africa Event Awards, please visit www.africaeventsawards.com or contact us on +233267281168/ +233240927202.

About the Africa Event Awards: The Africa Event Awards is an annual ceremony that recognizes and celebrates excellence in event planning and management across the African continent. By acknowledging outstanding achievements and innovative approaches, the awards aim to elevate the event industry’s standards and promote its significance in fostering connections and driving growth.

Check out all the nominees below:

EVENT INFLUENCER OF THE YEAR (MALE)

OBI CUBANA – NIGERIA

TREVOR NOAH – SOUTH AFRICA

ERIC OMONDI – KENYA

MR. SEMATENAA – TANZANIA

SO AFRICAN – GHANA

YOUTH EVENT OF THE YEAR

YOUTH CONNEKT SUMMIT – RWANDA

YOUTH SUMMIT – NIGERIA

ZANU PF NATIONAL – ZIMBABWE

YOUTH CONFRENCE

TIDAL RAVE – GHANA

OTJIWANDA SME – NAMIBIA

& YOUTH EXPO

AFROCHILL FESTIVAL – TOGO

AMAPIANO MNIKE EDITION – UGANDA

ALL AFRICA

UNIVERSITY GAMES – KENYA

STANDARD BANK NATIONAL – SOUTH AFRICA

YOUTH JAZZ FESTIVALS

EVENT DJ OF THE YEAR

BLACK COFFEE – SOUTH AFRICA

DJ VYRUSKY – GHANA

DJ ARAFAT – COTE D’IVOIRE

DJ SPINALL – NIGERIA

DJ JOE MFALME – KENYA

R3HAB – MOROCCO

DJ SINYORITA – TANZANIA

BEST EVENT VENUE(CONFERENCE CENTERS/GARDEN/THEATRES)

GRAND ARENA – GHANA

SANDTON CONVENTION CENTRE – SOUTH AFRICA

KIGALI CONVENTION CENTRE – RWANDA

EKO CONVENTION CENTRE – NIGERIA

ARUSHA INTERNATIONAL – TANZANIA

CONVENTION CENTRE

WEKALET EL GHOURI – EGYPT

ART CENTRE

CENTURY CITY – SOUTH AFRICA

CONVENTION CENTRE

PALAIS DES CONGRE DE PARIS – MOROCCO

KENYATTA INTERNATIONAL – KENYA

CONVENTION CENTRE

EVENT SETUP OF THE YEAR

ABRYANZ STYLE & FASHION – UGANDA

EMY AWARDS – GHANA

SOUTH AFRICA – SOUTH AFRICA

MUSIC AWARDS

CAIRO INTERNATIONAL – EGYPT

FILM FESTIVAL 1

VODAFONE GHANA – GHANA

MUSIC AWARDS

3 MUSIC AWARDS – GHANA

DIOR FASHION SHION – EGYPT

BEST INTERNATIONAL EVENT

AFROBEAT VILLAGE – ITALY

AFRICULTURES FESTIVAL – AUSTRALIA

AFROBEAT MEETS BERLIN – GERMANY

AFROBEAT MUSIC FESTIVAL – CANADA

AFRONATION – PORTUGAL

GHANA PARTY IN THE PARK – UK

OH MY! FESTIVAL – NETHERLAND

THE-HEADIES AWARDS – USA

HYPEMAN OF THE YEAR

BERIMA SEANBILLS – GHANA

DO2DTUN – NIGERIA

MC GOGO – KENYA

UNCLE VINNY – SOUTH AFRICA

TOBY SHANG – NIGERIA

MC ESCO – KENYA

KOJO MANUEL – GHANA

EVENT ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

ALSO READ Teephlow drops new Album Phlowducation2

DAVIDO – NIGERIA

DIAMOND PLATNUMZ – TANZANIA

STONEBWOY – GHANA

BURNA BOY – NIGERIA

BLACK SHERIF – GHANA

FOCALISTIC – SOUTH AFRICA

ASAKE – NIGERIA

TOOFAN – TOGO

TIWA SAVAGE – NIGERIA

EVENT INFLUENCER OF THE YEAR (FEMALE)

TANASHA DONNA – KENYA

KELLY AKOUSSAH – TOGO

HAILLIE SUMMEY – GHANA

BONANG MATHEBA – SOUTH AFRICA

ANGELA OKORIE – NIGERIA

LYDIA JAZMINE – UGANDA

HAMISA MOBETTO – TANZANIA

EVENT MC OF THE YEAR(MALE)

JALANGO MWENYEWE – KENYA

IK OSAKIODUWA – NIGERIA

JERRY ADJORLOLO – GHANA

JONATHAN BILARI – CONGO DRC

JACK DEVNARAIN – SOUTH AFRICA

EVENT MC OF THE YEAR(FEMALE)

BERLA MUNDI – GHANA

TOKE MAKINWA – NIGERIA

BONANG MATHEBA – SOUTH AFRICA

NANCY ISIME – NIGERIA

JOEY MUTHENGI – KENYA

EVENT SPONSOR OF THE YEAR

GUINNESS GHANA – GHANA

BREWERIES LIMITED

FIRST NATIONAL BANK – NAMIBIA

BET9JA – NIGERIA

ACCESS BANK – DR CONGO

RWAND AIR – RWANDA

RED BULL – SOUTH AFRICA

CLUB BEER – UGANDA

EAST AFRICAN – KENYA

BREWERIES(EABL)

TOGOCOM – TOGO

EVENT PHOTOGRAPHER / VIDEOGRAPHER OF THE YEAR

NJERI PHOTOGRAPHY – KENYA

DAVID BUSAH – TOGO

SMITH IMAGING – GHANA

ANELE PAPU – SOUTH AFRICA

MATAMBA KINDALA – ANGOLA

ANTONIO

GEORGE OKORO – NIGERIA

ANTA NTINA MUNOKI – DR CONGO

LENSPOWER MEDIA – NAMIBIA

BEST EVENT VENUE(HOTEL)

MOVENPICK HOTEL – GHANA

EKO HOTEL – NIGERIA

ESSQUE ZALU – TANZANIA

ZANZIBAR

TRIBE HOTEL – KENYA

LA MAISON ARABE – MOROCCO

KEMPINSKI NILE – EGYPT

HOTEL

BEST EVENT VENUE – BAR / LOUNGE / NIGHTCLUB

THE GARAGE LOUNGE – GHANA

TRUTH NIGHT CLUB – SOUTH AFRICA

OASIS LOUNGE – GHANA

LA VILLA – TOGO

CLUB QUILOX – NIGERIA

LES ENFANT – MAURITIUS

TERRIBLES

LOOKKAL – ANGOLA

BEACH CLUB

FAMOUS-CLUB – MOROCCO

CASA VERA LOUNGE – KENYA

ARIIUS NIGHT CLUB – SOMALIA

AFRICA’S FAVORITE EVENT

MAWAZIN – MOROCCO

AFROCHELLA FESTIVAL – GHANA

BUSHFIRE – SWAZILAND

CAPE TOWN INTERNATIONAL – SOUTH AFRICA

ALSO READ Rising Artiste PVD embarks on a Media Tour in Nigeria

JAZZ FESTIVAL

FELABRATION – NIGERIA

SANDBOX FESTIVAL – EGYPT

SAUTI ZA BUSARA – TANZANIA

EVENT SECURITY OF THE YEAR

DELTA FORCE SECURITY – SOUTH AFRICA

CHOGON PRIVATE – NIGERIA

SECURITY COMPANY LTD

EYE 360 SECURITY – GHANA

G4S – KENYA

SECUREX – UGANDA

ASUAVO SECURITY – GHANA

24/7 SECURITY SERVICES – SOUTH AFRICA

AFRICA EVENT COMPANY OF THE YEAR

EVENT FACTORY – GHANA

OPENFIELD – SOUTH AFRICA

SEVENPM – MOROCCO

MOSOUND EVENT – KENYA

RWANDA EVENT – RWANDA

MANAGEMENT

AFRICA MOST PRESTIGIOUS EVENT OF THE YEAR

EMY AFRICA AWARDS

CAIRO INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL – EGYPT

SOUND CITY MVP AWARD FESTIVAL

AFRICA MOVIE ACADEMY AWARDS

RYTHMS ON THE RUNWAY

SOUTH AFRICAN MUSIC AWARDS

CAF PRESIDENT OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

ALL AFRICA MUSIC AWARDS

AFRICA MUSIC VIEWERS CHOICE AWARDS

CAF AWARDS

GUBA AWARDS – RWANDA

CORPORATE EVENT OF THE YEAR

LAGOS INTERNATIONAL – NIGERIA

TRADE FAIR 2022

PROPAK AFRICA – SOUTH AFRICA

NEW SPACE AFRICA – KENYA

CONFERENCE

GHANA CLUB 100 AWARDS – GHANA

TANZANIA PRIVATE SECTOR DAY – TANZANIA

GHANA TRADE POLICY – GHANA

ENLIGHTENMENT SUMMIT

FOR FOREIGNERS

EXPERIENTIAL COMPANY OF THE YEAR

BEYOND THE LINE(BTL) – GHANA

ORACLE EXPERIENCE – NIGERIA

SPANORA – UGANDA

CLICK INTERACTIVE – KENYA

PORTRAIT MARKETING – EGYPT

SOLUTIONS

GLOBAL OVATION – GHANA

EVENT OF THE YEAR

SANDBOX FESTIVAL

HEADLINER BURNA BOY

EMY AFRICA AWARDS

ALL AFRICA MUSIC AWARDS

SOUTH AFRICAN MUSIC AWARDS

AFRICA MUGIC VIEWERS CHOICE AWARDS

MAWAZINE RABAT FESTIVAL

FLYTIME FEST

EVENT SETUP OF THE YEAR

ABRYANZ STYLE & FASHION

EMY AWARDS – GHANA

SOUTH AFRICA – SOUTH AFRICA

MUSIC AWARDS

CAIRO INTERNATIONAL – EGYPT

FILM FESTIVAL

VODAFONE GHANA – GHANA

MUSIC AWARDS

3 MUSIC AWARDS – GHANA

DIOR FASHION SHOW – EGYPT

EVENT OF THE YEAR

SANDBOX FESTIVAL

AFRO CHELLA

EMY AFRICA AWARDS

ALL AFRICA MUSIC AWARDS

SOUTH AFRICAN MUSIC AWARDS

AFRICA MAGIC VIEWERS CHOICE AWARDS

MAWAZINE RABAT FESTICAL

FLYTIME FEST