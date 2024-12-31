Stonebwoy Credits Successful Partnership with MC Portfolio to Unbiased and Assertive Commentary

Stonebwoy has praised his collaboration with MC Portfolio, attributing their successful partnership to the latter’s insightful, unbiased, and assertive commentary, which sets him apart from the often politically charged and emotionally driven discourse of the entertainment industry.

In an interview with Ike De Unpredictable on Kumasi-based Angel FM, monitored by MyNewsGH, Stonebwoy explained that it was Portfolio’s direct and truthful approach to industry matters that initially drew his attention. “MC Portfolio stood out to me because of how he speaks the truth, no matter the side he’s on. He doesn’t sugarcoat things or get caught up in the emotional or political drama that often clouds the industry,” the Bhim Nation leader said. “When I first heard him, I knew he was someone I could work with. His commentary was different, and that’s why I decided to bring him on board.”

Stonebwoy also took the opportunity to address some misconceptions about his career, particularly the idea that his rise in the industry was sudden. “I’ve been in this industry since 2009,” he clarified. “Some people in the industry act like I just showed up, but that’s far from the truth. I’ve put in the work, and I’m proud of how far I’ve come.” His comments served to underline his longstanding dedication to his craft, in an industry where longevity is often overlooked in favor of fleeting fame.

The interview also highlighted a wider issue within the music industry, where many public figures and commentators tend to favor the popular narrative or avoid objective criticism to maintain favor. “A lot of people in this field focus on sentiments, they get carried away with politics and favoring the popular side. But MC Portfolio? He’s never been afraid to speak his mind. That’s what sets him apart,” Stonebwoy added, emphasizing the importance of unbiased commentary in the industry.

This endorsement underscores the growing respect Stonebwoy has for MC Portfolio, who has gained attention for his fearless, no-holds-barred analysis of the entertainment scene. In a space often clouded by sycophantic praise and political maneuvering, Stonebwoy’s recognition of Portfolio’s integrity is a refreshing nod to authenticity in the music industry.