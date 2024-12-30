Stonebwoy Critiques Shatta Wale’s Role in Jamaica Concert, Dismissing His Contribution

Stonebwoy has reignited his ongoing rivalry with Shatta Wale, delivering a sharp critique of the latter’s involvement in the upcoming Freedom Street Concert in Jamaica.

The Bhim Nation leader dismissed the significance of Shatta Wale’s role in the event, calling it a minor achievement in his long-standing music career.

Speaking in an interview with Ike De Unpredictable on Kumasi-based Angel FM, Stonebwoy downplayed Shatta Wale’s upcoming performance at the star-studded concert, which is set to feature international icons such as Busta Rhymes, Popcaan, Skillibeng, and Spice. The concert is being held in honour of Jamaican dancehall legend Vybz Kartel, with Shatta Wale being the only Ghanaian artist invited.

While many have hailed Shatta Wale’s inclusion as a major milestone for Ghana’s music scene, Stonebwoy remained unconvinced, particularly by the fact that Shatta Wale is scheduled as a warm-up act for the event. “I’ve been to Jamaica several times for major concerts,” Stonebwoy asserted. “This isn’t groundbreaking—being a warm-up act doesn’t mean much in the grand scheme of things.”

Stonebwoy further emphasized his own contributions to promoting Ghanaian music internationally, specifically pointing to his work in bridging the gap between Ghana and Jamaica. “I’ve brought some of the biggest names from Jamaica to Ghana for collaborations and events,” he noted. “That’s a testament to my influence and impact in the industry.”

The Bhim Nation President didn’t hold back in diminishing Shatta Wale’s role at the concert. “He’s going to be a curtain raiser for the show, nothing else,” Stonebwoy said bluntly, much to the surprise of his interviewer.

While Stonebwoy’s comments have sparked debate, Shatta Wale has yet to respond publicly to the critique. As the rivalry between the two dancehall artists continues to simmer, the public eagerly awaits further exchanges and developments in this high-profile dispute.