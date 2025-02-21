Stonebwoy Declares African Heritage as Core of His Music: “A Sound Rooted in Black Origin”

Ghanaian dancehall icon Stonebwoy has doubled down on his artistic mission to amplify African cultural pride through music, describing his globally celebrated sound as an unapologetic celebration of Black origin.

During a candid interview on New York’s AfroVibes radio show, the Grammy-nominated artist dissected his genre-blending style, framing it as both a tribute to and evolution of Africa’s musical legacy.

“My music is music of Black origin—full stop,” Stonebwoy asserted, coining the term “Afro-dancehall” to define his fusion of Afrobeat rhythms and dancehall energy. “The ‘Afro’ represents our roots: Afrobeat, Africa, and the heartbeat of the continent. Dancehall itself traces back to African traditions. When you merge them, you’re hearing the DNA of Black creativity.”

The BHIM Nation star, born Livingstone Etse Satekla, positioned his craft as more than entertainment, calling it a “spiritual tool” for unity. “Music isn’t just art—it’s a bridge,” he explained. “My purpose is to connect Black people across the diaspora, to remind us of our shared pulse. That’s why I refuse to box myself into labels. The sound is universal, but its soul is undeniably African.”

Stonebwoy’s commentary arrives amid a surge in global appetite for African genres, from Afrobeats’ chart dominance to dancehall’s Caribbean-African cross-pollination. Yet his focus on cultural roots contrasts with industry trends often diluted for mainstream appeal. “Artists like Stonebwoy keep the authenticity alive,” noted music historian Nana Abena Boateng. “He’s not just riding waves—he’s anchoring them in tradition.”

Beyond beats, the artist has long leveraged his platform for advocacy, championing education and Pan-African solidarity. His latest album, 5th Dimension, weaves social commentary with infectious grooves, embodying his belief that music must “serve as both a mirror and a hammer” to reflect and reshape realities.

As debates over cultural appropriation and artistic ownership intensify worldwide, Stonebwoy’s stance offers a clarion call: African sounds are not trends to be mined but legacies to be honored. For him, every bassline and lyric is a testament to resilience—a rhythm that refuses to be silenced.