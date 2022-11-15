Stonebwoy disappointed in GFA over Black Stars squad

Ghanaian Reggae/Dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy, has expressed disappointment at the exclusion of some players in the Black Stars squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Black Stars Coach, Otto Addo, on Monday announced his final 26-man squad for the World Cup in Qatar with some ‘interesting’ inclusions and omissions.

Crystal Palace midfielder Jeffery Schulpp, Genk’s Joseph Painstil, and Cremonese’s Felix Afena Gyan were among players who shockingly missed out in the squad despite their impressive form with their clubs.

The award-winning musician in a social media post on Monday raised concern over the selection by Coach Otto Addo.

He wrote: “There are players who are supposed to be in the squad, who are not here because of #PayToPlay, @ghanafaofficial why?”.

A section of the public has also expressed similar sentiments.

Desmond Otuo-Tuffour, a football analyst, also said the absence of Schlupp in Ghana’s final squad was shocking and took a swipe at the Ghana Football Association (GFA) for the lack of “transparency” in the call-up to the national team.

“How do we leave behind such a genius in a tournament meant for the big boys!” He quizzed.

Evelyn Oware, a freelance sports journalist, could also not come to terms with the decision by the Stars’ technical handlers to drop the Crystal Palace and Ghana midfielder.

In her view, the development defied the criteria used in selecting players for the national team and called for an investigation into the issue.

Ghana has been drawn in Group H of the quadrennial championship alongside Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay.

The Stars are billed to commence their opening match against Portugal on November 24, and subsequently play South Korea and Uruguay, on November 28 and December 02, respectively.

Ghana’s 26-man squad named for the impending championship is:

Goalkeepers: Abdul Manaf Nurudeen, Lawrence Ati Zigi and Ibrahim Danlad.

Defenders: Tariq Lamptey, Alidu Seidu, Alexander Djiku, Gideon Mensah, Denis Odoi, Daniel Amartey, Mohammed Salisu, Joseph Aidoo and Baba Rahman.

Midfielders: Andre Ayew, Mohammed Kudus, Fatawu Issahaku, Thomas Partey, Antoine Semenyo, Elisha Owusu, Sowah Kamal, Kamaldeen Sulemana, Daniel Kofi Kyereh, Abdul Salis Samed, Osman Bukari, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh.

Strikers: Iñaki Williams and Jordan Ayew.