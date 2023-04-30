STONEBWOY dominates Apple music Top 100: Ghana list with songs from “5TH DIMENSION”

STONEBWOY leads a busy Top 100: Ghana list on Apple Music this week with songs from his fifth studio LP “5Th Dimension” album. The list, which is updated every day, ranks the most-played songs in Ghana.

The album’s lead single, “Life & Money” (featuring Grammy-winning rapper Stormzy), currently peaks at No. 1 on Ghana’s Apple Music songs chart. “Far Away”, “Forget”, “Secret Lover” (feat. Jamaican singer Dexta Daps), the Oxlade & Tiwa Savage-assisted “Therapy” remake, “More Of You”, “Ava Wum Lo”, “Run Am” (feat. Mereba), and “Into The Future” rounded out the Top 100’s top 10, barely 24 hours after its release.

More songs from the album, such as “In Control” (feat. Jaz Karis), “Manodzi” (feat. multi-Grammy-winning singer Angelique Kidjo), “Apotheke” (with Maphorisa), “My Sound” (feat. legendary Jamaican musician Shaggy), Davido-assisted “Activated,” “Africa System,” and “Where Is The Love,” also peaked at No. 11, No. 13, No. 14, No. 15, No. 18, No. 19, and No. 20, respectively, in the top 20 of the Top 100 list.

Elsewhere, “5th Dimension” debuted at No. 2 on iTunes World Albums. The album entered the Top 40 of the United Kingdom Apple Music Album Chart (all genres) and is currently sitting at No. 12 on the Nigerian Apple Music Album Chart (all genres). It is now charting in 41 countries on the Apple Music Album Chart (all genres), including the UAE, Qatar, Netherlands, Norway, USA, Germany, Belgium, Italy, Slovakia, and Canada. Meanwhile, the album sets the record as the first Ghanaian body of work to score over 15 million streams in 5 hours after its release on Audiomack.

Watch ‘’More of You’’ Vevo live performance:

Watch ‘Far Away’’ Vevo live performance:

5th Dimension album arrived on Friday (April 28th) through Burniton Music Group, Universal Music Group, and DefJam Recordings as Stonebwoy’s fifth studio album. Thematically, the album explores other musical styles such as afrobeats, dancehall, ragga, amapiano, highlife, and afropop, while delving into into themes of wealth, love, and eternal devotion. It comprises 17 tracks and features collaborations with Stormzy, Angelique Kidjo, Davido, Tiwa Savage, Oxlade, and Mereba, among others.

With his fifth studio album, Stonebwoy reveals an unwillingness to slow down. He has consistently shown he has no fear when it comes to diversifying his sound, a trait that’s ever present across the album’s 17 tracks. He even ventures into amapiano territory alongside South African superstar DJ Maphorisa on “Apotheke”- displaying as much passion as he does on his signature dancehall-meets-Afrobeats records.

Stream ‘’5th Dimension’’ album here: https://stonebwoy.lnk.to/5Dimension