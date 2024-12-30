Stonebwoy Doubts Authenticity of 2019 Peace Agreement with Shatta Wale, Reveals Hidden Agendas

In a candid interview on Angel FM before his Legacy Nite performance at Miklin Hotel in Kumasi on Sunday, December 29, 2024, Stonebwoy, the leader of BHIM Nation, expressed deep skepticism regarding the peace agreement he signed with Shatta Wale in 2019.

The two dancehall giants, known for their longstanding rivalry, famously called a truce that year, but Stonebwoy now casts doubt on the sincerity of that effort, claiming Shatta Wale and his team had ulterior motives from the very beginning.

“I knew from the start that it wasn’t genuine,” Stonebwoy said, bluntly addressing the reconciliation that followed years of public insults and tension between the two artists. “Shatta and his team had their own agenda. They weren’t really interested in making peace; it was all for show.”

Despite his reservations about the reconciliation, Stonebwoy explained that he went ahead with the peace process not for personal reasons, but for the sake of the fans and the larger benefit of the country. “This is someone who has insulted me countless times. I had my doubts about reconciling with him, but I went ahead for the sake of our fans and the country. It wasn’t about me—it was about the bigger picture,” he shared.

Stonebwoy also took the opportunity to set the record straight about the iconic Asaase Sound Clash in 2020, which was billed as a landmark event in Ghana’s music history. While many attributed the idea to Asaase Radio, Stonebwoy revealed that the concept for the clash was his own. “That clash? It was my idea,” he stated. “Shatta Wale can twist the story all he wants, but the truth is, I proposed it. Asaase Radio came on board later to support. People need to know the facts.”

With tensions still simmering beneath the surface, Stonebwoy’s comments shed new light on his true feelings about the 2019 peace agreement and the ongoing rivalry between him and Shatta Wale. Despite the public facade of reconciliation, Stonebwoy’s words suggest that the wounds of the past may not be fully healed, and the road to true peace between the two artists may still be far off.