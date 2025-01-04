Stonebwoy Dropped from NDC’s Ghana Victory Concert Amid Allegations of NPP Ties

The Ghana Victory Concert, a major event to celebrate the National Democratic Congress (NDC) victory in the 2024 elections, has faced an unexpected controversy with the removal of Stonebwoy, the initially announced headline act.

The renowned dancehall artist’s involvement in the concert sparked fierce backlash from certain factions within the NDC, who questioned his political affiliations and speculated about his alleged ties to the rival New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The backlash from some NDC grassroots members grew quickly after the lineup was unveiled, with many demanding Stonebwoy’s removal over concerns about his loyalty to the party. In response to the mounting pressure, the event organizers, in consultation with the party’s National Executive Council, made the decision to drop the artist from the concert, acknowledging the gravity of the situation.

In a statement released on January 3, 2025, the organizers apologized for what they described as a lack of discretion in selecting Stonebwoy for the event. “We sincerely apologize to all members of the National Democratic Congress, particularly the grassroots, for what may have appeared to be a lack of discretion on the part of the organizers. We also extend our apologies to Stonebwoy and his team for this unfortunate outcome,” the statement read.

This decision has sparked a broader conversation within the NDC about which artists truly represent the party’s values and its electoral journey. Some supporters are now calling for the inclusion of artists who have been vocal in their support of the party, such as Mzbel and Nero X, whose involvement in the NDC’s campaigns is well-documented.

Stonebwoy, who recently won the coveted Artist of the Year award at the 2024 TGMA, has yet to publicly comment on the situation, leaving many to wonder how this controversy will affect his future relationship with the NDC and its supporters.

The fallout highlights the delicate balance between music, politics, and public perception, particularly when artists become embroiled in political discussions. For Stonebwoy, the incident may prove to be a turning point, revealing the significant role that political loyalty plays in the entertainment industry and the challenges that artists face when their political affiliations are called into question.