Stonebwoy Drops Sensational New Track “Your Body” and Preps for Global Album Release

Grammy-nominated Afro-dancehall sensation Stonebwoy is back to ignite the summer with his latest single, “Your Body.”

Known for his dynamic blend of Afrobeats, dancehall, and reggae, Stonebwoy explores a seductive and playful vibe in this track, showcasing his mesmerizing vocals and irresistible rhythms. The upcoming visuals promise to transport listeners to tropical beaches, capturing the essence of fun and celebration along the Gold Coast.

“Your Body” serves as a precursor to Stonebwoy’s highly anticipated sixth studio album, slated for release later this year. This follows his recent collaboration on “Ekebele” with Nigerian rapper Odumodublvck and a major distribution deal announcement with ADA Worldwide, part of Warner Music Group. His musical prowess continues to garner global acclaim, evidenced by his recent dominance at the 2024 Telecel Ghana Music Awards, where he scooped up seven prestigious awards including Artist of the Year.

Beyond music, Stonebwoy remains committed to uniting the Black Diaspora through cultural initiatives, as highlighted in a recent feature on CNN’s African Voices Changemakers. His influence extends far beyond the music industry, touching on philanthropy and global collaborations that resonate with diverse audiences worldwide.

Scheduled to perform at Paris Fashion Week’s Daily Paper Dreadluxe event and the Sierra Nevada World Music Festival in California, Stonebwoy’s presence on the global stage solidifies his status as a trailblazer in the music industry. Fans can now groove to “Your Body” on all major music platforms and stay updated with Stonebwoy’s journey by following him on social media @stonebwoy.

Don’t miss out on Stonebwoy’s latest musical masterpiece – experience “Your Body” today and immerse yourself in the rhythm of summer.

STREAM HERE: https://stonebwoy.lnk.to/YourBody