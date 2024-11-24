Monday, November 25, 2024
    Entertainment

    STONEBWOY HEADING TO NORTH AMERICA WITH ‘UP & RUNNIN6’ IN FEB & MAR.

    By: Osafo Daniel

    STONEBWOY has revealed a slate of North American tour dates in support of ‘UP & RUNNIN6’ the album, which will kick off in February next year.

    The new dates arrive just days after Stonebwoy announced a one-night show at the iconic O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire in London, UK, which is slated for Saturday, March 8, 2025. Starting in Chicago, IL, in February 2025, the outing will have the multi-award-winning Ghana native traveling across North America to perform songs off the October 2024 album in its entirety. He will make his way through cities in the States and Canada, such as Columbus, OH; Toronto, ON; New York, NY; Worcester, MA, before finishing in Silver Spring, MD.

    The 2025 North America, Europe, and UK world tour will follow Stonebwoy’s commercially successful run in 2023, during which he released his groundbreaking album 5TH DIMENSION, played over 90 shows across all regions, and was crowned with the industry’s most coveted awards from the Ghana Music Awards and the International Reggae and World Music Awards (IRAWMA).

    Stonebwoy North American Tour
    STONEBWOY has been on a hot streak in the run-up to the tour announcement. He released UP & RUNNIN6 album globally in stores on October 24. The album includes early chart-topping global smashes “JEJEREJE” feat. Amsterdam’s record producer Ginton, “EKELEBE” feat. Nigerian rap sensation ODUMODUBLVCK, “PRAY FOR ME” feat. multi-Grammy winning Hatian rapper Wyclef Jean, and “YOUR BODY,” all of which have accumulated millions of streams and dominated radio airplay on notable music networks.

    UP & RUNNIN6 is a “welcome return to the BET award-winning and GRAMMY-nominated composer’s roots after much sonic exploration.” This full-length collection showcases his signature Afro-Caribbean sound while blending Afrobeat, Dancehall, Reggae, Highlife, Amapiano, and R&B across 13 tracks. This project highlights his versatility and commanding vocal presence, delving into themes of introspection, romance, spirituality, and empowerment–a collage of intensity, highs and lows and ebbs and flows–as evident in songs like “PSALM 23,” “BETTA TIN,” “SHINE,” “LOVELY WEATHER,” “GEOGRAPHY,” “PRAY FOR ME” and “FVCK UP SUMMER.”

