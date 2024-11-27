Wednesday, November 27, 2024
    Stonebwoy Honored With EMY Africa Man Of The Year Music Award

    STONEBWOY was honored with the coveted EMY Africa Man of the Year – Music Award, further cementing his position as one of Africa’s most decorated voices and influential artistes.

    The accolade was presented at the 9th EMY Africa Awards 2024, held on November 24 at the Grand Arena, Accra. The event brought together dignitaries, industry heavyweights, and trailblazers across the continent to recognize outstanding achievements and excellence in various fields.

    Stonebwoy, born Livingstone Etse Satekla, was lauded for his exceptional contributions to music in Africa and for being the most prolific and consistent personality in the music industry in the year under review. He was also recognized for his Ghana-centric artistry, which authentically represents the nation’s rich culture while achieving a reach that extends far beyond its borders. Back in 2021, at the 6th edition of the scheme, he was honored with his first Man of The Year – Music for scoring similar groundbreaking achievements in the music industry.

    This honor crowns a remarkable year for the Ghanaian musical artiste, during which he released several noteworthy hit songs and his Billboard-rated album, 5TH DIMENSION. Stonebwoy headlined over 90 shows across various regions, achievements that earned him over 20 awards in 2024, making him the most-awarded Ghanaian artist of the year. His accolades include notable wins at the Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA), where he took home a record seven (7) awards, including the prestigious Artiste of the Year, as well as recognition at the IRAWMA Awards. In addition to his musical triumphs, Stonebwoy also undertook impactful community outreach and charity initiatives through The Livingstone Foundation (TLF).

    Last week, Stonebwoy revealed a slate of North American tour dates in support of ‘UP & RUNNIN6’ the album, which will kick off in February next year.

    The new dates arrive just days after Stonebwoy announced a one-night show at the iconic O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire in London, UK, which is slated for Saturday, March 8, 2025. Starting in Chicago, IL, in February 2025, the outing will have the multi-award-winning Ghana native traveling across North America to perform songs off the October 2024 album in its entirety. He will make his way through cities in the States and Canada, such as Columbus, OH; Toronto, ON; New York, NY; Worcester, MA, before finishing in Silver Spring, MD.

    Fans can sign up here: https://linktr.ee/Stonebwoy

    UP & RUNNIN6 is a “welcome return to the BET award-winning and GRAMMY-nominated composer’s roots after much sonic exploration.” This full-length collection showcases his signature Afro-Caribbean sound while blending Afrobeat, Dancehall, Reggae, Highlife, Amapiano, and R&B across 13 tracks. This project highlights his versatility and commanding vocal presence, delving into themes of introspection, romance, spirituality, and empowerment–a collage of intensity, highs and lows and ebbs and flows.

    Elvis Ahorgah to Face Mark Jeffers for Commonwealth Silver Super Middleweight Title in Liverpool
    MTN Ghana Partners to Fight Gender-Based Violence During 16 Days of Activism
