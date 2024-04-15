Stonebwoy Inks Global Distribution Deal with ADA Worldwide

Afro-dancehall sensation Stonebwoy has inked a global distribution and label services deal with ADA Worldwide, the independent label and artist services arm of Warner Music Group (Nasdaq: WMG). The Ghanaian star’s latest single, “Ekelebe,” is out today, featuring breakout Nigerian rapper Odumodublvck. The partnership with ADA, which is through Stonebwoy’s own Burniton Music Group, also covers Stonebwoy’s upcoming sixth studio album, slated for release later this year.

“This deal marks another stride forward in bringing my music to the global stage via ADA’s network,” Stonebwoy shared. “My aim has always been to unite people through the fusion of African music (Afrobeats), Reggae, Dancehall, RnB, and Hip Hop. They say creativity flourishes in freedom, so owning my creativity is essential for me to make a meaningful contribution to the global music landscape.”

“Stonebwoy is in a league of his own. His genre-blending style has resonated with millions of fans around the globe and he’s helped shine a light on the rich and vibrant sounds coming out of Africa,” said Cat Kreidich, President, ADA Worldwide. “He’s spreading positivity, love and unity with music that makes you move and makes you feel. We can’t wait to support his unique creative vision even further across the international stage.”

Casey Kobia, Stonebwoy’s Talent Manager, added, “I’m glad on behalf of KVO Talent to have brokered this global partnership between Warner Music’s ADA Worldwide and Stonebwoy’s label Burniton Music Group. The energy and excitement from the team at ADA since our first conversation has been just what is required to unlock the next chapter in Stonebwoy’s journey and I am grateful to have him join this family – special thanks to April Pope and Bryan Roberts for making this happen.”

Hailing from Ashaiman, Ghana, Stonebwoy’s music brings together a dynamic mix of afrobeats, reggae, and dancehall influences. The multi-faceted star has made his mark, with his 2017 album Epistles of Mama making him the first-ever Ghanaian artist to land on the Billboard World Albums chart and his 2023 album 5th Dimension debuting in the Top 10 on Billboard’s Reggae Albums chart. His hit single “Blessing” garnered over one million views on YouTube within 24 hours of its debut, making him the quickest Ghanaian artist to achieve that milestone on the platform, and he just recently became the first Ghanaian artist to rack up 100 million streams on Audiomack.

A critically-acclaimed talent, Stonebwoy is a featured artist on Jamaican reggae band Morgan Heritage’s Grammy-nominated album Avrakedabra, and his long list of collaborators also includes heavyweights such as Burna Boy, Stormzy, Keri Hilson, Sean Paul, Trey Songz, and more. Stonebwoy has taken home numerous awards throughout his career, including Best International Act at the BET Awards and Artist of the Year at the Ghana Music Awards. A natural live performer, he co-headlined the monumental Afrochella Festival (now Afrofuture) alongside Burna Boy in 2022 and has headlined shows in more than 15 countries around the globe over the past year, most recently taking the stage at the Rolling Cocoa Festival. An entrepreneur, Stonebwoy serves as the CEO of his own entertainment company, Burniton Music Group.