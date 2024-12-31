Stonebwoy Opens Up About Shatta Wale Feud, Vows to End Rivalry Once and For All

In a candid interview on Kumasi-based Angel FM, Stonebwoy addressed his long-standing feud with fellow musician Shatta Wale, expressing a desire to confront his rival head-on and “silence him once and for all.”

Speaking with Ike The Unpredictable, the Bhim Nation leader was unapologetic in his remarks, reaffirming his readiness to end the tension that has simmered between the two artists for years.

Stonebwoy traced the origins of the conflict back to his early days in the music scene when he joined Samini’s Highgrade Family, a period already marked by an escalating rivalry between Samini and Shatta Wale. “When I joined Samini’s camp, the rivalry between him and Wale had already escalated,” Stonebwoy said. “It wasn’t something that started when I came in. But I quickly saw what was going on and knew I needed to make my own path.”

The artist revealed that he took it upon himself to address the conflict, offering to handle the situation with Shatta Wale himself. “I said to Samini, ‘Let me handle this. I’m ready to step up and show what I’ve got.’ I was determined to let my talent speak for itself and not let anyone intimidate me,” he shared. Stonebwoy’s determination to carve his own identity in the industry and rise above the drama was clear.

Despite the years of back-and-forth between the two musicians, Stonebwoy’s stance remains firm. He criticized Shatta Wale for his continuous boasting and noise-making, stating, “Wale is always boasting and causing noise. It’s time for that to stop.”

The feud, which has often played out in public, seems to have reached a tipping point for Stonebwoy. “I’m done with the back-and-forth,” he asserted. “If it comes down to it, I’ll face him directly and make it clear where I stand.” With his latest comments, Stonebwoy signals that he’s ready to end the rivalry, once and for all, putting an end to the long-running tension that has divided fans and the music industry alike.

This open declaration of intent highlights the growing frustration Stonebwoy feels toward the ongoing feud, and it raises the question of whether the two artists will ever be able to reconcile their differences. Given the longstanding animosity, it remains to be seen if this confrontation will indeed resolve their rivalry or escalate it further.