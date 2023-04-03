Stonebwoy performs at the 16th birthday of the first daughter of Nkosuohene of Kwahu Nkwatia

Ghana’s top afro pop reggae dancehall artiste Livingstone Etse Satekla popularly known as Stonebwoy (1GAD) performed at the 16th birthday of the first daughter of Nkosuohene of Kwahu Nkwatia, Nana Owiredu Wadie I.

Stonebwoy performed his hit songs back-to-back to thrill his audience who sang along amid dancing and screaming for more.

It was a lavish birthday party, organised in Accra for Princess Lilian Wadie on Saturday dubbed “Lilian’s 16th Disco Party”.

In attendance were classmates, friends and family members of Princess Lilian Wadie.

However, Princess Lilian Wadie was amazed by the show of love by his family and friends for joining her to celebrate her 16th birthday.

The party was climaxed with a surprised birthday present by Nana Owiredu Wadie I founder of Kabaka Foundation, who surprised his daughter with a brand new customized Mini Cooper with the registration number LAB 16 23.