Ghanaian dancehall sensation Stonebwoy performed his hit song ‘More of you’ of his yet-to-be-released “5th Dimension Album” at the VGMA Xperience Concert in HO.

Watch Stonebwoy Performs ‘More of you’ at the VGMA Xperience Concert in Ho in the below below

‘More of You’ by Stonebwoy was released on Friday (February 3) as the first single of 2023. The track was produced by GRAMMY-nominated American/Jamaican producer Supa Dups and is the third single since Stonebwoy’s historic global signing with Universal Music Group (UMG) label divisions, Def Jam Recordings in the U.S., 0207 Def Jam in the UK, and Def Jam Africa in early 2022.

A feel-good, sexy love song, “More of You’s” lyrical tenderness comes with a message of longing and desire. Aimed towards his homebrewed ladies, the song is soulful yet uplifting, making it the perfect dancehall track for hot nights on the dancefloor. Stonebwoy always brings the love back to Africa, and “More of You” remains true to his belief in lighting up his Ghanaian roots with rhythm, beat, and lyrics.

Listen here: https://stonebwoy.lnk.to/MoreOfYou