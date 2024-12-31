Stonebwoy Reflects on Key Moments in His Rise to Fame, Acknowledges Industry Mentors

In a candid interview with Ike De Unpredictable on Angel FM in Kumasi, Stonebwoy opened up about the critical moments that shaped his journey to becoming one of Ghana’s biggest dancehall stars.

Reflecting on his rise to fame, the Bhim Nation leader highlighted the key figures who recognized his talent early on and helped steer his career in the right direction.

Stonebwoy revealed that his journey into music began in his third year of senior high school, when he first encountered Samini, the renowned Ghanaian artist and mentor to many. “I was just a schoolboy, trying to balance my education with my love for music,” Stonebwoy recalled. “Meeting Samini was a turning point. He saw something in me and welcomed me into his camp. That moment changed my life forever.”

Before his pivotal meeting with Samini, however, Stonebwoy had already caught the attention of Afro Moses and producer Quick Action, both of whom played a significant role in his early development as an artist. “Afro Moses and Quick Action were among the first to believe in me,” Stonebwoy shared. “They recognized my potential and gave me opportunities that not only boosted my confidence but also opened doors in the industry.”

The synergy between these early mentors helped Stonebwoy find his footing in the competitive Ghanaian music scene. However, it was Samini’s mentorship that truly marked the beginning of his rise to stardom. Stonebwoy credited Samini not only for his support but also for providing him with a platform that allowed his talent to shine. “Samini didn’t just offer me support; he brought me into his world and gave me a platform to grow. That’s something I’ll always be grateful for,” he said.

Despite some past disagreements, Stonebwoy expressed relief that he and Samini had reconciled. “We’ve had our misunderstandings, but I’m glad we’ve moved past that,” he stated. “Sometimes, social media, especially Twitter, fuels unnecessary conflicts.” The reconciliation between the two stars is significant, as it underscores the importance of mutual respect and brotherhood in the music industry, something Stonebwoy is keen to emphasize.

“At the end of the day, the respect and bond we share as brothers in music will always prevail,” he concluded, highlighting the enduring power of mentorship and collaboration in the Ghanaian music industry.