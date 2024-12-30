Stonebwoy Rejects Ashaiman Parliamentary Bid, Focuses on Academics and Music Career

Dancehall artist Stonebwoy has firmly declined the calls to represent the people of Ashaiman in Parliament, emphasizing his commitment to his academics and music career.

Speaking in an interview with Ike De Unpredictable on Kumasi-based Angel FM, Stonebwoy made it clear that despite growing interest in his potential political involvement, he remains focused on his education and entertainment pursuits.

Currently enrolled in a Master’s program at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA), Stonebwoy explained that balancing his studies and music has been challenging but crucial for his personal and professional growth. He revealed the difficulties he faces, particularly when it comes to managing his academic responsibilities alongside his active career as a musician.

“I can’t stand the MP problems. I beg, I have a lot to think about. I am finishing my masters in May, so you guys must pray for me,” Stonebwoy stated, acknowledging the pressure of balancing multiple commitments.

The “Jegereje” hitmaker shared an example of the difficulty of managing his schedule, noting that he had to take an exam on the Friday before a concert on Sunday. “People will say I didn’t go to school. So now my friends in class say they will be posting to show people that I come to school,” he said with a laugh, emphasizing the hard work and commitment required to succeed both in academia and in music.

While Stonebwoy dismissed the idea of entering politics for now, he did not entirely rule out the possibility in the future, keeping the door open for potential involvement later on. For now, however, his priority remains on building his brand as an entertainer and completing his studies.