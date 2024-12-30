Stonebwoy Slams Shatta Wale as “Trickster” During Explosive Interview on Angel FM

Bhim Nation boss Stonebwoy unleashed his frustrations during an intense and candid interview on Angel FM in Kumasi, indirectly targeting his longtime rival, Shatta Wale.

The Dancehall artist didn’t hold back, labeling Shatta Wale as a “trickster” and “a man with a big mouth,” all while recounting a controversial incident involving a GH¢5,000 cash giveaway.

The heated exchange began when Stonebwoy recounted an appearance by Shatta Wale on Fakye TV, where the latter allegedly set up MC Portfolio with a cash stunt. Stonebwoy wasted no time in using the moment to criticize Wale’s actions, calling them nothing more than “gimmicks” and “settings.”

“Don’t you know the tricks of this man? This trickster? This settings man?” Stonebwoy remarked, a clear jab at Wale’s well-known penchant for showmanship. “He set him [MC Portfolio] up with GH¢5,000. He’s keeping tons of five cedi notes in his room, so he thinks he has money.”

Stonebwoy’s frustration was palpable as he contrasted Shatta Wale’s actions with his own financial standing. “He met him [Portfolio] and wanted to intimidate him with five cedi notes. Ask him, how many times have I promised to give him stuff? How much is GH¢5,000? By God’s grace, I have more than GH¢5,000 to offer,” he stated, insinuating that his wealth and generosity were far greater than the perceived gesture from his rival.

In addition to addressing the cash giveaway incident, Stonebwoy took the opportunity to clarify his own position on controversies, particularly his reluctance to engage in public disputes. He stressed that his silence on such matters should not be misconstrued as fear or apathy, but rather as a reflection of maturity. “Do you guys actually think we are scared to speak up?” he questioned, suggesting that his ability to remain composed and not react to every provocation was a sign of strength, not weakness.

As Stonebwoy continues to stake his claim as one of the leading figures in the dancehall scene, his comments underscore the ongoing tension with Shatta Wale. Whether or not this latest round of verbal sparring will lead to further drama remains to be seen, but it’s clear that the rivalry between these two artists is far from over.