Stonebwoy Slams Shatta Wale, Calls Him a “Settings Man” Over False Displays

Dancehall artiste Stonebwoy has openly criticized his colleague, Shatta Wale, labeling him a “settings man” and accusing him of living a make-believe life instead of staying true to himself.

Stonebwoy’s remarks came during a discussion with MC Portfolio, addressing a situation where the latter received a cash gift of Ghc5,000 from Shatta Wale. Stonebwoy seemed to dismiss the gesture, suggesting that Portfolio had fallen victim to Shatta Wale’s grandiose image, which he sees as a constructed persona. “My brother, you have not done anything wrong to me. You have done nothing wrong to me. If Mr. Mouth gives you money, it is not a problem because he is a settings man. You fell for settings,” Stonebwoy said.

The Dancehall star pointed out Shatta Wale’s penchant for showing off extravagant possessions, such as a Rolls Royce, which, according to Stonebwoy, had not even been imported to Ghana, but was instead a staged display. “For someone who has bought a Rolls Royce which hasn’t been imported to Ghana but he has gone there to sit inside,” Stonebwoy added, calling attention to the superficiality of the claims.

In a broader commentary on the music industry’s culture, Stonebwoy contrasted his own approach, emphasizing that his blessings were genuine and didn’t require external validation or public boasting. “Do you know the cars I drive? Do you know the blessings of God on my life that I don’t talk about?” he asked, reiterating his preference for a more grounded and humble lifestyle.

Stonebwoy also pointed fingers at the media, suggesting that its role in perpetuating false narratives, particularly surrounding Shatta Wale’s claims, further fueled the atmosphere of pretense. “It is this same person who claimed to have bought a house for his mother, which turned out not to be true,” he stated.

This exchange adds to the ongoing tension between the two prominent figures in Ghana’s music scene, with Stonebwoy’s comments highlighting a growing divide between the authenticity he champions and the flamboyant, often controversial persona that Shatta Wale is known for.