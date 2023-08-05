Stonebwoy to Headline Ghanafest-NY’s Music Festival

Ghanafest-NY, in association with SummerStage, will host its 13th annual event on Saturday, August 5, 2023, celebrating the rich heritage and culture of Ghana.

The family-friendly public installation, taking place at Crotona Park located at 1700 Crotona Ave, The Bronx, promises to showcase the richness of Ghanaian traditions through music, dance, art, food, and regalia.

Headlining this year’s event is acclaimed Ghanaian pop singer Stonebwoy. Recognized as the Artist of the Year at the 2015 Ghana Music Awards, Stonebwoy has earned international reputation through collaborations with renowned artists such as Sean Paul, Keri Hilson, Trey Songz, and Burna Boy. Notably, he holds the distinction of being the first Ghanaian artist to achieve an impressive milestone of 100 million streams on Audiomack.

Stonebwoy is poised to make a profound impact in the United States with his exceptional fusion of reggae, dancehall, and Afropop. Also performing is the talented DJ Buka, renowned for his impeccable skills “on the ones and twos.” Together, they will hope to create an electrifying atmosphere that promises to have attendees dancing and celebrating the vibrant spirit of Ghana.

With an array of engaging activities and performances, Ghanafest-NY organisers in an official release noted that it hope to foster a sense of unity and pride in the Ghanaian community while welcoming diverse audiences earliest 7pm at the venue to experience the richness of African culture in general.

Expressing his satisfaction with the lineup of stars to perform at the event, Akeju Abass, CEO Prime Music Partners said:” I am really excited and looking forward to the performance of the Ghanaian artists at Crotona Park SummerStage. Really, this event will mark a celebration of cultural diversity, showcasing the richness and beauty of African music.”

Source: Fancy Man