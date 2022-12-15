Stonebwoy to perform at penultimate 2022 FIFA fan festival

Award-winning Ghanaian reggae and dancehall musician Stonebwoy will perform at the penultimate 2022 FIFA fan festival in Qatar.

The fan festival slated for Friday, December 16, 2022, would see the Ghanaian artiste thrill thousands of football fans from around the world.

The fan festival which is meeting point for football fans to celebrate the excitement of the FIFA World Cup would see over 100 hours of live music from international artistes.

Other African artistes, including Nigeria’s Kizz Daniels and Patoranking, have performed at earlier festivals held a few weeks ago.

Afrobeat icon Davido is also billed to perform at the finals of the World Cup, while Jamaican musician Sean Paul is expected to grace the fan festival on December 17, 2022.

In other related developments, Argentina have booked a place in the finals of this year’s World Cup as they await the winner of the other semi-final clash between France and Morocco.