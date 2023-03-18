Stonebwoy to Release is Next Album ‘5TH DIMENSION’ on April 28

Stonebwoy has detailed his much-anticipated forthcoming full-length project. On Friday (March 17), the multi-award-winning Ghana-based musician shared a fascinating, symbolism-heavy black-and-white trailer announcing the official name and release date of his album.

Dubbed “5TH DIMENSION,”, the album will arrive as his 5th full-length project on April 28th via DefJam Recordings. It will debut as his first body of work since his historic global signing with Universal Music Group (UMG) label divisions Def Jam Recordings, 0207 Def Jam, and Def Jam Africa back in May 2022 and also come off the back of an already illustrious career of four albums, which includes his debut “Grade 1”, “Necessary Evil”, the billboard-rated “Epistles of Mama” and 2020’s Reggae Ville album of the year, “Anloga Junction”.

The album was written and recorded during exclusive sessions across Europe, America and Africa, where the BET Award winner recruited a to-be-revealed roster of producers, guest musicians, and other collaborators from Europe, the Caribbean, America, and Africa for what resulted in a productive and enlightening series of music sessions. With the album, Stonebwoy aims to merge sounds from his Ghanaian roots with a unique blend of Afrobeats, dancehall, and reggae genres.

Earlier this month, during a conversation with Loop Magazine, Stonebwoy discussed his singles ‘More of You,” “Therapy,” and (released in late 2022). He revealed that both singles will feature on the upcoming album and are “part of the direction in which the album will be heading in.” He also told Vocalo in a previous conversation in February that “the whole album is the lead. Everybody’s going to find their own from it. Everybody’s going to find something beautiful in the album.”

Iconic in musical stature, Stonebwoy has raked in no less than 45 different types of awards for his outstanding contribution to the industry and continues to break new ground with every single, movie, or video release. As an award-winning African artist who has been placing the continent firmly on the musical map with international touring, standout collaborations, and commercially successful singles since 2012. He has duetted with international artists such as Keri Wilson, Sean Paul, Trey Songz, Burna Boy, Alpha Blondie, and many more—and has rocked stages from the UK to the USA, Australia, Italy, Puerto Rico, and Amsterdam—making his electrifying touring an integral part of his career.

WATCH MORE OF YOU BELOW;