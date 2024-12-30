Stonebwoy Urges Kumawood Industry to Support Aka Ebenezer, Not Fight Him

Bhim Nation president, Stonebwoy, has appealed to his colleagues in the Kumawood industry to cease any negativity towards actor Aka Ebenezer and instead offer their prayers and support for him.

In a recent interview on Kumasi-based Angel FM, Stonebwoy acknowledged Ebenezer’s significant contributions to the industry and emphasized that he is a unique and important figure.

The dancehall artist, known for his influence both in music and broader Ghanaian culture, described Aka Ebenezer as a “special human being.” He encouraged industry members to show compassion towards him, rather than engage in any form of conflict.

“The way he is and what the boys say about him show that he is a special human being and I will plead that people should not fight him. They should rather pray for him because people like him are special. He is special like Agya Koo and all of that. Every season and every era you find people,” Stonebwoy said. He likened the importance of such figures to a football team, where each role—whether the captain, goalkeeper, or number 9—is essential to the team’s success.

Stonebwoy’s comments come at a time when Aka Ebenezer’s standing in the Kumawood industry has faced scrutiny. Rather than fueling division, the artist’s plea is for the industry to unite in acknowledging the actor’s impact and legacy.

Additionally, Stonebwoy took the opportunity to send condolences to the family of C Confion, a member of the Kumawood fraternity, who passed away recently after battling an illness. Stonebwoy expressed his sympathy, underscoring the need for unity and care within the industry.