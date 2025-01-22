Stonebwoy’s Brother Elijah Satekla Signs Two-Year Deal with Legon Cities FC

Elijah Satekla, the younger sibling of Ghanaian music sensation Stonebwoy, has taken his first steps into professional football, signing a two-year contract with Ghana Premier League side Legon Cities.

The attacking midfielder joins the club as they aim to strengthen their squad for the second half of the season, following a difficult first part of the campaign.

Satekla’s move to Legon Cities marks a pivotal moment in his budding football career. Although known to many as the brother of the award-winning reggae and dancehall artist, Satekla is carving out his own identity in the world of sports. The 24-year-old has reportedly been passionate about football for years, and his recent presence at a football event alongside his famous brother, featuring former Arsenal striker Emmanuel Adebayor, further solidified his commitment to pursuing a career on the pitch.

While the club has yet to make an official statement on the signing, Legon Cities subtly confirmed the arrival of Satekla through a post on their social media account. The post featured a song from Stonebwoy, causing a stir among fans and generating excitement for the newcomer’s potential impact.

Satekla will now face the challenge of helping Legon Cities FC avoid relegation, with the club currently sitting in 17th place on the Ghana Premier League table. With just 14 points from 17 matches, the Royals are in dire need of reinforcements, and Satekla’s signing represents the club’s fourth acquisition in the January transfer window. Joining the likes of former Asante Kotoko winger Emmanuel Gyamfi, Satekla will hope to bring much-needed energy and creativity to a squad desperately fighting to remain in the top flight.

As the new signing prepares to don the colors of Legon Cities, many will be watching closely to see if his football skills can match the legacy of his well-known brother. For Satekla, it is the beginning of a new chapter, one where he hopes to carve out his own name in the world of Ghanaian football.