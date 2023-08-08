Stonebwoy’s ‘’Life & Money” Featuring Stormzy And Russ Makes Debut Billboard US Afrobeats Chart Top 50 Entry

On Tuesday (August 8), the song made its debut entry into the chart’s top 50, peaking at No. 47 after scoring landmark success in the US territory, which includes radio airplay audience impressions, streams on both subscription and ad-supported tiers of leading audio and video music services, plus download sales from top music retailers across the region.

This new feat arrives just days after he was presented with a Billboard plaque for his latest album, ‘’5th Dimension,” which reached an impressive peak position of number 8 on the coveted Billboard World Reggae Albums Chart. The plaque was presented to Stonebwoy in recognition of his musical excellence and the global impact of his music.

Featuring UK-based BRIT award-winning rapper Stormzy, ‘’Life & Money” initially arrived on April 28th as the lead single off the Ghanaian international reggae, dancehall, and afrobeats artist’s fifth studio album, “5th Dimension”. On July 28, a re-imagined version, on which he expands the original with a signature lithe and laidback verse, complementing the mood seamlessly, featuring multi-platinum chart-topping Atlanta rap phenom Russ was released. In the accompanying video, Stonebwoy and Russ turn up at a house party surrounded by friends. The stylized visual threads together scenes inside the house with performance vignettes shot against the backdrop of a cloudy gray sky.

Stonebwoy is no stranger to the billboard charts. He has maintained a steady presence on various charts since his breakthrough third studio LP, ‘’Epistles of Mama (EOM)”. The 2017 album reached No. 13 on the World Album Chart. In 2020, he also charted his Keri Hilson-assisted single ‘’Nominate” off the 15-track ‘’Anloga Junction” album, which was released in 2020, at No. 19 on the World Digital Songs Sale chart. He is also a recipient of three billboard achievement plaques for his features on Collie Buddz’s ‘’Hybrid Album” and Sizzla Kalonji’s ‘’I’m Yours”. The two albums ranked No. 1 and No. 2, respectively, on the Billboard charts.

“5th Dimension” is Stonebwoy’s 5th career album and his first in three years after the release of Anloga Junction in 2020. The 17-track album incorporates Afrobeats, reggae, dancehall, amapiano, folk, and other genres while leaning primarily toward pop and pop-related themes. The project also boasts features from Nigeria’s Davido, Oxlade, Tiwa Savage, Beninese legend Angélique Kidjo, and South African amapiano progenitor DJ Maphorisa. Others include Shaggy (Jamaica), Dexta Daps (Jamaica), Mereba (US), and Jaz Karis (UK).

Stonebwoy is currently embarking North America, Canada & UK tour in support of his ‘’5Th Dimension” album. Get tickets here: https://bio.to/Stonebwoy

Watch ‘’Life & Money” featuring Russ below;