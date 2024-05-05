Stonebwoy’s The Livingstone Foundation Surprises Talented Autistic Boy with Gifts in Observance of World Autism Month

On Monday, April 29, celebrated Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy, through his charity organization, The Livingstone Foundation, surprised a talented autistic boy at Hopesetters Autism Center with gifts in observance of World Autism Month.

Holyfield Odorba, with remarkable abilities in singing, performing, and drawing, captured Stonebwoy and his foundation’s attention through viral videos showcasing his renditions of Stonebwoy’s songs. His immense admiration for the artist and exceptional talents prompted Stonebwoy to reach out and make a difference in his life. His passion for music, particularly Stonebwoy’s tracks, has become a beacon of light in his journey of development and self-discovery.

Stonebwoy, through the charity arm of his Burniton Music Group, presented Holyfield with a variety of gifts. These included packs of Bags of Lilo Rice, packs of Verna Mineral Water, Pepsodent products, McBerry Biscuits, Bigoo range of drinks, and care packages from Ghandour Cosmetics (The GC Brand) filled with essential items and comforting treats. In addition, Holyfield received a cash gift and Tecno-branded souvenirs such as headsets and Bluetooth speakers, aimed at enhancing his creative abilities.

Stonebwoy expressed his admiration for Holyfield, stating,

“It’s truly inspiring to witness the depth of talent and passion that emanates from this special young boy. His profound connection to my music is not only humbling but serves as a poignant reminder of the universal language music embodies. I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to extend my support to him in any capacity possible.”

Over the years, Stonebwoy has donated time, money, and resources to charitable causes. Through The Livingstone Foundation, he has been actively involved in other initiatives, notably the BHIM Workshop, where participants receive training in various areas such as small-scale farming activities, entrepreneurial development, food and agro-processing, and fashion production. Last year, he commissioned four mechanized bore projects in four deprived communities in the Western Region.