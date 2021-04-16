The abandoned E-Block School Building at Kasapin
Nii Tetteh Otu II, the Kpone Paramount Chief has called on politicians to desist from abandoning uncompleted projects inherited from their predecessors.

Nii Otu speaking to the Ghana News Agency said the trend where politicians abandoned such projects was depriving citizens of benefiting from it.

He said legislation must be passed to ensure that no government starts new projects if the uncompleted ones they inherited were still outstanding.

“If you don’t complete the old ones, you should not be allowed to start a new one, such acts only add to our debts as a country”, he said.

He stressed that he found it worrying when people complained about unemployment saying “there are projects that won’t be completed to provide the needed jobs for the youth and all we know is to borrow”.

He stated for instance that the construction of a chocolate factory in Kpone which was initiated during the late former President Jerry John Rawlings’ administration had been left by successive governments to rot robbing the youth of Kpone and its environs of getting the opportunity to be employed if the project had been completed.

The Kpone Mantse also cited that while the affordable housing project started under former President John Agyekum Kufuor at Kpone (Community 26) was not completed by his successors, a new one was initiated at Saglemi which also ended up being abandoned.

He added that sector ministers had been complaining about housing deficits forgetting that their refusal to complete existing ones was a contributing factor.

“I am sure the same thing is happening in other regions. They must know that the funding for such projects is not from their political parties but rather from the national coffers”.

