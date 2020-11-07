The Chief Executive of St. John Ambulance, Dr. Kwame Apedzi, has appealed to all political parties and Ghanaians to stop molesting First Aiders.



He said First Aiders assisted people in times of need before seeking a definite care at the Hospital in line with the Ministry of Health’s Health for All.

Dr. Apedzi in a release issued and copied to the Ghana News Agency on expressed concern after one of the community volunteers of St. John, Philip Jackson was assaulted during the peace walk between supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and New Patriotic Party (NPP) in James Town, Accra, on Saturday 24th October 2020, which unfortunately ended up being violent.

It said the protestors mistook the volunteer’s green uniform to be a sympathizer of one of the political parties although the uniform had St John Ambulance boldly inscribed on it.

“We are always guided by our motto: ‘For the Faith and in Service of Humanity’ and for which we work, so the injured First Aiders did not consider the injuries but went to the aid of the injured supporters of both parties who took part in the peace walk and administered First Aid on them.

It urged leaders of the various organisations to educate their members about the role of First Aiders when they are planning to congregate for an event.

“We will continue to render our invaluable emergency medical services to all people regardless of race, religion, ethnicity, political affiliation, among others, with the view to ensure the achievements of the Ministry of Health’s preventive/pre-hospital care mandate”.