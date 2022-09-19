Stop Blaming Russian-Ukrainians War For Your Inefficiencies – Ade Coker Jabs Akufo-Addo

The Greater Accra Regional Chairman for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr Joseph Kobina Ade-Coker is cautioning the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) government led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to stop blaming the current prevailing economic crisis in the country on the Russian-Ukrainians and Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Speaking in an interview on Kingdom FM in Accra recently, the NDC stalwart stressed the Akufo-Addo’s led NPP government should take the responsibility for their own inefficiencies.

According to him, the very thing been blamed as the woos of the economy has been of great boost for the economy.

Talking about coronavirus (COVID-19), he said the government has benefited from several funds including the sinking fund, World Bank’s US$1 dollars, International Monetary Fund (IMF), African Development Bank’s donation to Ghana.

“Where has the gone?,” he queried.

“Has any bomb fired in Russia or Ukraine landed here in Ghana? So why blame others for your negligence?, he rethorically asked.

He alleged that despite the so-called COVID-19, the current government exceeded tax target for the year so he could not understand why government would continue to blame COVID-19 for ill-performance.

Instead, he accused the government of its unreasonable borrowing which it had refused to service is the cause of Ghana’s woos.

He said if a country exceeds its revenue target for the year,how could such a country be crying for help?

But rather, the NDC stalwart said the unreasonable collapse of banks by the NPP government has accounted for what the prevailing economic crisis the country is experiencing.