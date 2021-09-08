Stop buying land from unauthorised persons – Akwaanor Royal Family

Mr Solomon Mintah Ackaah, Head of the Akwaanor Royal Family, on Tuesday cautioned the public against buying land from unauthorised persons.

“I am the substantive Head of the Akwaanor Royal family of Ashalaja, my headship of the family has been confirmed by the Supreme Court on the 14th April 2021, so know who you do business with,” he said at a press conference.

Mr Mintah Ackaah said he was appointed the substantive Head of the Akwaanor Royal family on the 9th of July 2009 and that any person holding himself or herself as head of the Family should be disregarded.

He said he took action against some people at the High Court over his appointment and won the case in the Court, the Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court and cautioned the public against dealing with “illegal and fraudulent persons.”