Mr Percy Opata, Coordinator for the Nation Builders Corps (NABCO) Tema Metropolitan, on Tuesday urged the trainees to venture into entrepreneurship and stop chasing non-existent white collar jobs.

Speaking with the Ghana News Agency at Tema, he told the trainees it was not late for them to take up the opportunity offered by government through the entrepreneurship model of the programme, as it was a way to help them explore their talents, ideas and create more job opportunities in the country.

According to him, with the entrepreneurship programme, those with business ideas were encouraged to present a proposal to National Board for Small Scale Industry NBSSI, for analysis and consideration into the business sector.

He appealed to government to help the youth when they present their business ideas and give them the necessary support to gear them up.

“For China to be where they are today, the government gave the opportunity to the young ones, and everything we are using now are from China, technology advancement,” he said.

He emphasized that Ghana had the raw materials that was often exported in its raw state and such ideas could help in processing them.

“These boys selling coconut, you do not respect them, but do you know what they make a day? You have no idea, how much do they buy it, assuming they buy one at GH¢1.50 and sell it GH¢2.50 look at the kind of profit they are making at the end of the day, it is more than you sitting in the office” He said.

Mr Opata advised the youth to focus more on entrepreneurship programme as a way of bringing in more business ideas.

“Two or more people can collaborate and come out together with solid ideas and government will be willing to support them.”