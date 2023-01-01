Stop consuming dead whale – FDA cautions public

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has cautioned the public against consuming the carcass of a whale, which was washed onto the shores of Tema in the Greater Accra Region.

The Authority is collaborating with Agencies within the National Food Safety Emergency Response Plan (FoSERP) to address the safety issues.

In a statement issued by the Authority and copied to the Ghana News Agency, the FDA, noted that the situation has been brought under control and is being monitored to prevent people from having access to the carcass as arrangements are underway to safely dispose of the carcass.

“The public is advised to stay away from such fishes that are washed ashore as one may not know the cause of death which may have effect on health.” the FDA said.

The public is advised to contact the FDA or any of the Food Safety Emergency Response partners (i.e., Fisheries and Aquaculture, Local Government and Rural Development, National Security, Customs Division, Plant Protection and Regulatory Services Department (PPRSD), Veterinary Services Department, Ghana Standards Authority (GSA), Ghana Armed Forces, and the Ghana Health Services (GHS) if one comes across such an incident, it added.