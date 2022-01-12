Stop demeaning persons with disability – GFD

The Ghana Federation of Disability (GFD) has advised Ghanaians not to frown on the vulnerable, marginalised and persons with disability.

PWDs constitute about 10 per cent of the total population of Ghana, but are the most marginalised and at greater risk of poverty.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Mr. Akomea Sakyi, the President of Assin Foso Branch of GFD, in an interview with the GNA, called on government and all stakeholders to recognise the role the marginalised played in society and support them to enhance their livelihood.

“The way and manner some people treat people with disability does not auger well for their dignity and wellbeing,” he stated.

He urged government to expedite action on the release of their share of the Common Fund to enable them carry on with their businesses to fend for themselves.

In addition, he charged the banks to release the disability fund early on receiving the grant from government.

The GFD champions engagement towards highlighting the rights of persons with disability to access education, employment, health, economic, welfare, recreation, justice, information and good governance.’

Article 29 spells out the rights of PWDs and in pursuance of the constitutional provisions of the Republic and the National Disability policy was formulated in 2000 and the Disability Act (Act 715) enacted in 2006.

Mr. Sakyi assured that the GFD will strengthen the coordination among all the disability unions, providing regulatory and oversight roles by working closely with Ministries, Departments and Agencies for the wellbeing of PWDs.